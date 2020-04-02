Home

PATRICK JOHN MIHALIC

Formerly of Conway

Patrick John Mihalic, 84, formerly of Conway, Pa., passed away on March 29, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C.

Born in Beaver County, on March 14, 1936, "Pat" was the son of the late Paul and Anna Mihalic.

Pat was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dolly. A loving father and grandfather, Pat is survived by his daughter, Eva Marie Holmgren and her husband, Chris of Charlotte, N.C.; son, Jonathan Mihalic and his wife, Heather of Ashburn, Va.; son, Robert Mihalic and his wife, Jennifer of Greenville, S.C. and six grandchildren, Rachel, Reagan, Ian, Trevor, Kayleigh and Patrick.

A graduate of Ambridge High School, Pat proudly served in the United States Army before graduating from Geneva College. Pat worked for decades at Westinghouse as an Electrical Engineer.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a private funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Harrison United Methodist Church. Pat will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Dolly, who passed away January 11, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harrison United Methodist Church, please mail check with Patrick Mihalic's name in the memo line to 15008 Lancaster Highway, Pineville, NC 28134.

Online condolences may be made at https://www.heritagecares.com/obituaries/PatrickMihalic/#!/Obituary
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 2, 2020
