Patrick (Tricky) Mannion
Patrick (Tricky) Mannion

Formerly of Rochester

Patrick (Tricky) Mannion passed away on June 27, 2020.

Loving husband of Peggy Dague-Mannion and stepfather to Brendan Lyman.

Patrick was a well known violinist/fiddle player, having played Classical, Country, Blues and Celtic music with numerous bands in the region.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Mary Elizabeth (Seidler) Mannion of Rochester Pa., and his brother, Tom.

He is survived by his brothers, Jim (Cindy) and Danny (Carole) Mannion; his beloved nephews and nieces; and his well loved fur-daughters, Aoife and Grainne.

A Zoom service will be held on July 2 at 7 p.m., please contact pdague8@gmail.com for details. Memorial donations may be made to: Musician Fund in Memory of Patrick Mannion at https://gf.me/u/yck997

Arrangements by Ball Funeral Chapel, Inc.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
