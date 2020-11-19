Patsy A. Eshbaugh
Center Township
Patsy A. Eshbaugh, 82, of Center Township, passed away with family at her side on Monday, November 16, 2020.
Born in Clarion, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Charles L. and Alverda V. Cochran.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, F. Eugene Eshbaugh on February 7, 2019, and a brother, James Ion.
Patsy will be sadly missed by her children, Karen (Ron) Manor, Karla (Bob) Capo, Kathy (Dan) Bove, Steve (Deanne) Eshbaugh, Tim (Tish) Eshbaugh and Kevin Eshbaugh; nine grandchildren, Rob, Sarah, Kelli, Brandi, Michael, Jennifer, Amanda, Morgan, and Danielle and five great grandchildren.
As per her wishes there will be no public viewing, only a private family service due to COVID-19.
Memorial contributions may be made in Patsy's memory to the Beaver County Cancer and Heart Association
, 3582 Brodhead Road #201, Monaca, PA 15061 or the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.
