1/
PATSY ANN SMITH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PATSY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patsy Ann Smith

Monaca

Patsy Ann Smith, 86, of Monaca, was called home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

She was born on October 1, 1934, in Point Pleasant, W.Va., a daughter of the late Melvin and Dorothy (Neal) Bush. Patsy was a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church of Monaca. She loved to garden and she was also an animal lover, especially cats and her favorites were Angel and Spicy. If she was at home, you can bet she had a cat in her arms.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Smith; two brothers, James Bush and Bruce Bush, and a sister, Dottie Bush.

Patsy is survived by two daughters, Melisa Smith-Frank and her husband, Greg Frank and Michele Mitchell and her husband, Reed; four grandchildren, Jade Mitchell; Tyler James Frank and his girlfriend, Amanda Pflugh, Alyssa Frank and Victoria Dawn Mitchell and two sisters-in-law, Wanda Hughart, and Zatta Bush. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Friends will be received on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the First Presbyterian Church of Monaca, 1301 Indiana Avenue, Monaca, PA 15061.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved