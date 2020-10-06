Patsy Ann Smith
Monaca
Patsy Ann Smith, 86, of Monaca, was called home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
She was born on October 1, 1934, in Point Pleasant, W.Va., a daughter of the late Melvin and Dorothy (Neal) Bush. Patsy was a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church of Monaca. She loved to garden and she was also an animal lover, especially cats and her favorites were Angel and Spicy. If she was at home, you can bet she had a cat in her arms.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Smith; two brothers, James Bush and Bruce Bush, and a sister, Dottie Bush.
Patsy is survived by two daughters, Melisa Smith-Frank and her husband, Greg Frank and Michele Mitchell and her husband, Reed; four grandchildren, Jade Mitchell; Tyler James Frank and his girlfriend, Amanda Pflugh, Alyssa Frank and Victoria Dawn Mitchell and two sisters-in-law, Wanda Hughart, and Zatta Bush. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Friends will be received on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com
.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the First Presbyterian Church of Monaca, 1301 Indiana Avenue, Monaca, PA 15061.