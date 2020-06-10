PATTI A. (BATTALINE) DESANTIS
Patti A. (Battaline)

DeSantis

Hopewell Township

Patti A. (Battaline) DeSantis, 62, of Hopewell Twp. passed away peacefully at home on June 7, 2020.

She was born February 7, 1958, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late Patrick and Marion (Schmidt) Battaline.

Patti was the beloved wife of the late Dave DeSantis, who preceded her in death December 11, 2019.

She was a loving, devoted mother to her children, Nicholas and Natalie, who survive her. Patti was also the stepdaughter of Marilyn Battaline; cherished sister of Keith P. Battaline (Beth Sinteff), Cindy Battaline (Kelly Pflaum) and Michele Battaline (Victor Bah).

The most important role in Patti's life was being a doting mother to Nick and Natalie. They were the loves of her life and she fought hard for more time with them.

Donations may be made if desired to cancer research in memory of Patti.

Per her wishes a private celebration of life will be held.

Arrangements were made with ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mastrofrancesco F H
2026 Mcminn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-375-0496
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

0 entries
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
