Patty G.SkidmoreGeorgetownPatty G. Skidmore, 60, of Georgetown (Greene Township), quietly passed on Friday morning, June 19, 2020, at Heritage Valley Beaver.Born April 3, 1960, in Weirton, W.Va., she was the beloved daughter of Dave and Esther (Cain) Anderson, Georgetown.She had worked as a medical assistant in the healthcare field and attended the Mill Creek EPC of Hookstown.In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 36 years, John D. Skidmore Jr.; two sons and a daughter-in-law, John Patrick (Amanda) Skidmore, Alabama, and Justin D. Skidmore, Georgetown; and sister of Dale Anderson, Ohio, and Daniel (Mary) Anderson, Georgetown.Family and friends are welcome to call at the MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine Street, Hookstown, PA 15050, on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. where her services will be held Wednesday, June 24, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Harper Brady of the Mill Creek EPC of Hookstown officiating.Due to Covid-19 guidelines, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.