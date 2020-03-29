|
|
Paul Brian Michalski
Ambridge
Paul Brian Michalski, 49, from Ambridge, son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Frank Michalski passed away on March 27, 2020.
He is survived by his loving children, Samantha, Sabrina, Ryan and stepson Tyler; previous wife, Jennifer; brothers, Frank and Stanley; sisters-in-law, Noretta and Kathy; aunts, Dorothy, Joan, the late Pook; uncles, Ed and Paul; nieces, Dana, Amy and Alexis; nephew, Stanley Jr.; grandson, Finn; numerous cousins; and best friends, Ronnie and Sal.
Paul diligently worked at Smiley's Tire Shop and Ambridge Wholesale Tire. Paul lived his life giving freely from his heart to family and friends. Paul had a passion for Steelers' Football and Yankee's Baseball. He loved building and painting models, camping and fishing. Paul will be missed dearly.
A remembrance for him will be celebrated in the future.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 29, 2020