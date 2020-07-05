Paul E. BrostromNew BrightonPaul E. Brostrom, age 83, of New Brighton, Pennsylvania, went to be with his Lord and Savior, on April 13, 2020, at the Heritage Valley Medical Center of Beaver, Pennsylvania.Paul was born on February 9, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois to Nils and Evelyn (Rygh) Brostrom. Paul graduated from Lane Technical High School in Chicago, where he was captain of his football team, and as an Illinois all-state football selection played for the Chicago City Championship at Soldier's Field. Paul further continued his football career, as an offensive linemen and kicker, at The University of Wisconsin in the Big Ten. He later transferred to Southern Illinois where he was a team captain and was later inducted into its All-Time Team. Upon graduation, he received interest from The Detroit Lions of the N.F.L., but injuries cut short his playing career.Paul then began a lengthy coaching and teaching career at Chicago's East Leyden High School, where he helped take them to two State Championships. While at East Leyden High School, he coached future Denver Broncos and 2-time Super Bowl winning head coach, Mike Shanahan, in both football and wrestling.Upon obtaining two Master's degrees and a doctoral candidacy at The University of Wisconsin, he was asked to become the athletic director for the Northern Wisconsin High School Athletic Association, as well as becoming Principal and Director of Curriculum for Turtle Lake High School. After many years as a principal and athletic director at Turtle Lake High School, he pursued a career in business and joined Energy Consultants Inc., a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania management and consulting firm to the nuclear and power industries. Paul played a key role working in marketing, sales and business development, and was instrumental in bidding and securing key contracts for major utilities, including Ohio Edison, Oklahoma Power & Light, and others. He then worked providing prime contracting services for James Wanner & Associates followed by providing consulting and engineering services to the utility and power industry with Rutherford & Associates.Paul was the beloved husband of Elaine (Prisuta) Brostrom for 49 years and the loving father of Paul F. (Angel) Brostrom of Chippewa and Lauren (Richard) Rushak of Sewickley. His most enjoyable moments were spent with his cherished granddaughters, Natalia, Khristina and Annika Rushak, and Elizabeth Brostrom.Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at St. Stephen Anglican Church, 405 Frederick Ave., Sewickley, PA 15143. Dr. William Henry will officiate.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, trees or other memorial items, donations can be made to the charities that Paul held close to his heart by sending to: The Paul E. Brostrom Memorial Fund, 300 Beaver Street, Beaver, PA 15009.Arrangements were handled by GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, gabauerfamily