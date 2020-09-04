1/1
Paul E. London
Paul E. London

Gibsonia

Paul E. London, age 88, of Gibsonia, Pa., passed away on Tuesday evening, September 1, 2020, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless, Pa., with his family by his side.

He was a founding member of Penn State University Beaver campus in Beaver, Pa., vice president of the Beaver County Conference on Community Development, a board member of the Civic Light Opera, and president of the Chamber of Commerce in Rochester, Pa.

Surviving are his brother, David W. London (Sondra) of Pittsburgh, Pa.; sons, Mark London (Michelle) of Dubuque, Iowa, and Scott London of Wausau, Wis.; his daughter, Cindy Farrell (Todd) of Sioux Falls, S.D.; his four grandchildren; and five nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia London, and his parents. Memorials in his memory may be made to the Salvation Army.

Arrangements are private under the direction of the McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. 238 Crowe Ave. Mars, PA and condolences are available at www.mcdonald- aeberli.com.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
(724) 625-2900
