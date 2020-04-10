Home

Bohn - Matich Funeral Home
1099 Maplewood Ave
Ambridge, PA 15003
724-266-2000
Paul Hovan


1932 - 2020
Paul Hovan Obituary
Paul Hovan

Ambridge

Paul Hovan, 87, of Ambridge, died Wednesday April 7, 2020, at Heritage Valley Sewickley.

Born November 12, 1932, in Bakerton, Pa., he was the son of the late John and Mary Gormish Hovan. He was retired from Wykoff Steel; a member of Good Samaritan Church, Ambridge; American Legion Post# 341, where he marched in parades as part of the color guard and was a U.S. Marine Veteran.

Surviving are his wife, Cecilia "Dolly" Wargo Hovan; three sons and daughters-in-law, Paul A. and Joann Hovan ,Ambridge, John and Beth Hovan, Economy Boro and Eric and Kristine Hovan, Ohio Twp.; two daughters and sons-in-law, Mary and Chad Zeh, Beaver and Ellen and CJ Kwdis, Ambridge; eight grandchildren, Katie Jo, Matthew, Sam, Erin, Kenny, Emily, Jake and Josh; three great-grandchildren, Noah, Gage and Harper; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Thomas and Linda Hovan, Michael and Charlene Hovan, Albert and Joyce Hovan and one sister, Eleanor Sipos, all of Ohio. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eleven siblings.

A private family viewing was held Thursday, April 9, 2020, at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, PA.

Interment will take place at The National Cemetery of The Alleghenies.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 10, 2020
