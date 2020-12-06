1/
PAUL J. CELINSCAK
Paul J. Celinscak

Fallston

Paul J. Celinscak, 92, of Fallston, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at Providence Care Center, Beaver Falls.

Born December 8, 1927, in Fallston, a son of the late Louis and Roza (Frajona) Celinscak. He was retired from Littell Steel where he worked as a paint sprayer. He was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church and the United Croatian Club, both of New Brighton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Celinscak; one sister, Anne Kovacic and one nephew, George Kovacic.

Surviving are one niece, Judy Sullivan and one great nephew, Jerrel "JR" Sullivan, both of New Brighton.

Friends will be received Monday from 10 a.m. until time of blessing service at 12 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com.

Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, New Brighton.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
