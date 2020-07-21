1/1
Paul J. Kisucky Jr.
1945 - 2020
Paul J.

Kisucky Jr.

Hopewell Township

Paul J. Kisucky, Jr., 75, of Hopewell Township, passed away July 17, 2020, after an extended illness.

He was born July 11, 1945, in Sewickley, Pa., and was the son of the late Paul Joseph and Virginia (Smith) Kisucky, Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Paula.

Paul was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

He retired as a Yard Master from A&S Railroad. Upon his retirement with the railroad, Paul gained employment with Hopewell Area School District as a bus driver and retired after 25 years of service.

Paul is survived by his devoted wife, Anita (Cipolla) Kisucky; two children, Paul Joseph Kisucky, III and Jennifer (Nigel) Barnard and Robert (Roda) Williams, who was like another son to Paul; eight grandchildren; two sisters, Sherry and Michelle; and a special neighbor, George Ann Paladino whose kindness and support that she extended to Paul and Anita will always be remembered.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. in the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. Departing prayers will begin Thursday in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Our Lady of Fatima Church. Interment will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

The Kisucky family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Heritage Valley CC Department for the excellent care that was given to Paul.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Mastrofrancesco F H
JUL
23
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Mastrofrancesco F H
JUL
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 21, 2020
Anita I was so sorry to learn about Paul's passing. I enjoyed our texts on Facebook and you were very suppoutive when I lost my wife, Donna.
God Bless your family.
Vern 'Skip' Mohney
Friend
