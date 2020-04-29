Home

PAUL JOHN SALINSHICK Jr.

Paul John Salinshick, Jr.

Aliquippa

Paul John Salinshick, Jr., Aliquippa, a talented machinist and mechanic, died on April 28, 2020.

Born in 1935, in Monaca, to Paul Salinshick and Mildred Henry Salinshick, he had a love of all things mechanical, and when he wasn't working on his own motorcycle or classic car, he could be found helping others on their own vehicles or remodeling projects. He was well known by all as Mr. Fix It.

After graduating from Monaca High School, Paul owned and operated an auto repair shop. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. After his discharge, he married Patricia Samoviski of Aliquippa. The couple relocated to Sodus, NY in 1966, and Paul worked as a master machinist for Xerox Corporation until 1994. Paul and Patricia returned to their Western Pennsylvania roots upon retirement where Paul spent his time tinkering in his garage or walking in the woods and enjoying nature.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia; their two children, Paul, Fox Chapel, Pa. and Janet, Pittsburgh, Pa.; sisters, Frances Baser, Columbus, Ohio, Sylvia Bryant Johnson, Atlanta, Ga. and Janice (Bob) Kolatac, West Milford, N.J. and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a sister, Susanne Baden and a half-sister, Barbara Selinscak, both of Monaca.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 29, 2020
