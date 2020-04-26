|
|
Paul N. Cangiano
Center Township
Paul N. Cangiano, 90, of Center Township, passed away after a brief illness on April 18, 2020, at Beaver Meadows.
Born July 4, 1929, in Aliquippa, Pa., he was the son of the late Nicola and Mary Cangiano. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Caroline Cangiano; a sister, Frances Swan; and two brothers, Frank and Ralph "Nick" Cangiano.
Paul was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church since its inception. He was also a member of the Holy Name Society where he was honored as "Man of the Year." Paul retired from J&L/LTV Steelworkers as a master electrician after 43 years. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army during World War II.
Paul was a kind and generous man. He enjoyed taking things apart and rebuilding them, and was an avid photographer.
Paul is survived by his loving son, Joseph Paul Cangiano and Sandy Carroll; and a nephew, Ron Swan and Lisa Aloe.
Due to Covid-19, visitation will be private. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Beaver Meadows and Good Samaritan Hospice for the care Paul received while he was a resident there.
Arrangements were by ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 26, 2020