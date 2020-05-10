Home

Darroch Funeral Home
2640 Mill Street
Aliquippa, PA 15001
(724) 375-5571
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Paul Palmieri


1933 - 2020
Paul Palmieri Obituary
Paul Palmieri

Hopewell Township

Paul Palmieri, 87, of Hopewell Twp., Pa., passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

He was born on April 9, 1933, in West Aliquippa, Pa., son of the late Antonio and Carmella (Colafella) Palmieri. Paul was an Apostle in The Church of Jesus Christ (headquarters Monongahela, Pa.) and he served as the President of the Church from 2005 to 2018. He was a retired director of corporate safety for Westinghouse Electric Corporation. He also served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings and their spouses, Sela (Sarah) Palmieri, Benjamin (Judith) Palmieri, and Philomena (David) DeLuca. He was also preceded in death by his in-laws, Luigi and Filomena (Taddeo) DiLuca and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Paul is survived by his wife, Ruth Eleanor (DeLuca) Palmieri; a son, Paul A. Palmieri and his wife Kimberly B. Palmieri; three grandchildren, Desiree R. Robbins and her husband William, Aaron T. Palmieri and his wife Jessica, and Tawney M. Venafro and her husband Thomas; and six great-grandchildren, Gwenyth, Leyton, Bryce, Cheyenne, Eleanor, and Bailey. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Paul was a minister for over 43 years in the service of God and his fellow man. He was known as a kind and compassionate man of God by people throughout the community and in the Church. He was a dedicated missionary traveling to the Church's foreign mission fields in Africa, Asia, Europe, Central and South America. He loved interacting with peoples of all ethnicities and had a great love for the native peoples of the Americas.

Due to health concerns regarding COVID-19, a private family viewing was held at DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com.

Paul will be laid to rest in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

A memorial service will be announced at a future date.


Published in The Beaver County Times on May 10, 2020
