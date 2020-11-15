Paul R. 'Big Paul' McKeel
Bridgewater
Paul R. "Big Paul" McKeel, 44, of Bridgewater, passed away Thursday night, November 12, 2020, at Mercy Hospital following an extended illness.
Born November 23, 1975, in New Brighton, he is a son of Daniel J. (Judi) McKeel of Beaver and Donna (Buck) Doutt of Beaver. He had worked as a fork lift operator at Eaton Corporation, Vanport. A graduate of Beaver Area High School, he was a member of the Bridgewater United Methodist Church. Big Paul was an active and proud member of the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department where he had served as Captain. He was a member of the Rochester Vets, loved to travel and was an avid Steelers fan.
Surviving, besides his parents, are two sisters, Crystal Brown, Washington, Pa., and Laurie McKeel, Upper St. Clair; three stepbrothers, Derrek (Nicole) Valimont, Kelly (Meg) Allen, and Jesse (Andrea Hazen) Doutt; and three nieces and a nephew, Taylor, Mollie, Ellen, and Joe. Big Paul will be missed by his family and many friends both inside and outside of the fire department.
Friends will be received Monday from 3 to 8 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. A funeral service will be conducted Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department, 619 Market Street, Bridgewater, by his pastor, the Rev. Harriett Hutton. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com
.
There will be a private luncheon for family following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, if desired, in Paul's name to the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department, 619 Market Street, Beaver, PA 15009.