Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
547 8TH ST.
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2549
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Kasper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Raymond Kasper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Raymond Kasper Obituary
Paul Raymond Kasper

Formerly of Ambridge

Paul Raymond Kasper, 54, formerly of Ambridge, passed away at his home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in Jacksonville Beach, Fla.

He was born June 30, 1965, in Sewickley, Pa. He was a graduate of Ambridge High School, attended Penn State University and Duquesne University earning his Master Degree in the Physician's Assistant Program. He was employed for over 25 years as a physician assistant at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Paul was a caring loving friend to everyone.

Paul is survived by his mother, Margaret Kasper; brother, John Robert "JR" Kasper; aunt and uncle, Agnes and Pete Krawchyk; special cousins, Roseann and Al Sprinkles; close friend, Laura Bain; many cousins, and his faithful companion "Bandit."

He was predeceased by his father, Walter R. Kasper.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth Street, Ambridge, (724-266-2549), where a service will be held at the funeral home at 7:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be in Paul's honor to a .


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -