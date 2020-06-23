Paul Susich, Jr.
Rochester Township
Paul Susich, Jr., 78, of Rochester Twp., passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, June 20, 2020.
A complete obituary will be published in a later edition of the Times by the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 23, 2020.