PAUL SUSICH Jr.
Paul Susich, Jr.

Rochester Township

Paul Susich, Jr., 78, of Rochester Twp., passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, June 20, 2020.

A complete obituary will be published in a later edition of the Times by the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
