Home

POWERED BY

Services
WM. Murphy Funeral Home, Inc
349 Adams St
Rochester, PA 15074
724-775-0309
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Dietz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul W. Dietz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul W. Dietz Obituary
Paul W. Dietz

Rochester Township

Paul W. Dietz, 95, of Rochester Twp., passed away April 3, 2020, in Northview Estates, Ellwood City.

Born May 17, 1924, in Rochester, he was the son of the late Joseph and Julia Gyorke Dietz. He was a retired employee of LTV Steel, Aliquippa. He was a member of 1211 United Steelworkers, and a member of St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church, Rochester. Paul was a World War II U.S. Marine Veteran, and a member of the Marine Night Fighters, North Olmstead, Ohio.

He is survived by a special niece and two nephews, Paula J. Witherow and her husband Robert, North Sewickley Twp.; Robert Dietz and his wife Sandra, New Brighton; and Paul Dietz, Pulaski Twp. Also surviving are special friends, Walter Czartorski; his neighbors, Gerri, Evelyn, Grace Mary, and Debbie; and by several other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph Dietz, 1971, and Michael F. Dietz, 1993, and a sister, Catherine M. Trenary 1987.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, a private visitation was held. The family plans a gathering of friends at a later date.

Private interment will be in St. Cecilia's Cemetery.

The family wishes memorial contributions be made to St. Cecilia RC Church, 628 Virginia Avenue, Rochester, PA 15074.

Arrangements by WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester.

His family wants to thank Kindred Hospice and Northview Estates nurses for the care and comfort given to Paul.


logo

logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -