Paul W. 'Windy' Young
Zelienople
Paul W. "Windy" Young, age 79, of Zelienople, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Twp.
Born April 30, 1941, in New Sewickley Twp., he was the son of the late Roy K. Young and Alma Fogel Young.
Windy graduated from Freedom High School in 1959. He married Geri Gettman on June 24, 1961, and together with their children, have run Young's Custard Stand for the last 52 years. He proudly served with the Zelienople Fire Department for over 25 years.
Windy and his "bowling buddies" traveled all over the United States over the last 45 years for ABC Tournaments. He was a member of the Unionville American Legion Post 512 and the Harmony Moose Lodge 957. He was also one of the original founders of the Pennsylvania Snowseekers Snowmobile Club. In his free time, Windy enjoyed riding his Can-Am Spyder motorcycle. Above all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 59 years, Geri Gettman Young; his children, Paul W. "Rusty" Young of New Brighton, and Michelle (Steve) Podlaski of Cranberry Twp.; his grandchildren, Carli (Tanner) Gilchrist, Samantha Young, and Tyler and Katie Podlaski; his brothers, Leroy (Twila) Young, Eugene (Carol) Young, and Woodrow (Rose Marie) Young; his sister-in-law, Beverly Kradel; several nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all funeral services for Windy were held privately. He will be laid to rest privately at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to the Harmony-Zelienople Fire District, 543 Main St., Harmony, PA 16037, or to the ALS Association: Western PA Chapter, 416 Lincoln Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15209.
Arrangements were entrusted to BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME INC., 324 East Grandview Ave., Zelienople. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
