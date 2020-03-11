Home

Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc
273 Route 68
Rochester, PA 15074
(724) 728-2456
PAULA J. SMITH

PAULA J. SMITH Obituary
Paula J. Smith

Beaver Falls

Paula J. Smith, 70, of Beaver Falls, passed away peacefully March 9, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis L. Smith; daughter, Leona (David) Coburn; six grandchildren; and one great granddaughter.

Friends will be received March 13, 2020, form 4 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m. at SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). Please visit www.saul-gabauer.com for completed obituary and to share online condolences.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 11, 2020
