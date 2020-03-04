|
Paula Kay Ciriello Smrekar
North Sewickley Township
Paula Kay Ciriello Smrekar, of North Sewickley Twp., passed away Monday, March 2, 2020.
She was the owner of Structures Defined Design Salon and Day Spa in Beaver Falls.
Friends will be received Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, where prayers will be recited Saturday at 9:20 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Monica Parish, Chippewa Township.
The full obituary will be in Thursday's Times.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 4, 2020