Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home Inc
3801 Fourth Ave.
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
(724) 843-1200
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home Inc
3801 Fourth Ave.
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:15 AM
Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home Inc
3801 Fourth Ave.
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Monica Parish
Chippewa Township, PA
View Map
Resources
Paula Kay Ciriello Smrekar

Paula Kay Ciriello Smrekar Obituary
Paula Kay Ciriello Smrekar

North Sewickley Township

Paula Kay Ciriello Smrekar, of North Sewickley Twp., passed away Monday, March 2, 2020.

She was the owner of Structures Defined Design Salon and Day Spa in Beaver Falls.

Friends will be received Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, where prayers will be recited Saturday at 9:20 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Monica Parish, Chippewa Township.

The full obituary will be in Thursday's Times.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 4, 2020
