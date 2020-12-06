Pauline Ann PerunkoAmbridgePauline Ann Perunko, of Ambridge, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020, in Franciscan Manor at the age of 99.She was born on March 28, 1921, in Ambridge, Pa., to the late Larry and Mary (Prevish) Perunko.She was also preceded in death by her brother, Johnny Perunko.She attended Beckley College, University of Pennsylvania and received her BS degree from Duquesne University. Pauline worked as a registered nurse for the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and later as a registered nurse in Beckley, W.Va. and the State of Pennsylvania Medicare Program. Her knowledge and compassion led her to become a consultant for the home health care industry. She was a longtime member of Good Samaritan Catholic Church, Ambridge, and will be forever remembered by her many family and friends for her vibrant spirit and steadfast faithfulness to the Catholic Church.As per Pauline's request, there was no visitation. Private interment will take place in Good Samaritan Cemetery, Bell Acres.Arrangements were entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge.