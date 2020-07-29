1/1
PAULINE CHAMBERS COPELAND
Pauline

Chambers

Copeland

Brighton Township

Pauline Chambers Copeland, 96, of Brighton Township, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020.

The daughter of the late Danks and Mary Elizabeth Chambers, she was born January 13, 1924, in Punxsutawney and was a 1941 graduate of Punxsutawney High School. Pauline moved to Beaver that same year and took a job with Nevergold & Strauss Real Estate and Insurance. She married Charles Copeland on March 17, 1946, and moved to Clarksburg, West Virginia with Chuck to run the bowling alleys in the Gore Hotel. In 1951, she returned to Beaver for the birth of her son, Charles P. Copeland II. In the 1950s, Pauline worked as a Blue Flame Hostess for the Columbia Gas Company. Extremely active in the Beaver community, Pauline was a member of the Beaver Junior Women's Club; the Wayne Chapter of the Eastern Star; first secretary of the Beaver Area Heritage Foundation; past president of the Beaver Antiques Club; active member in the Grace Dunlop Auxiliary to the Beaver County Children's Home, and the Gertrude Barrett Auxiliary. She had served as both a deacon and an elder in the Park Presbyterian Church in Beaver. Pauline wintered in Florida and spent many hours working as a volunteer at the local Marco Island hospital. She enjoyed history and collecting antiques as well as socializing with The Beaver Lunch Club for over 60 years.

Surviving her is her son, Charles P. Copeland II, Brighton Township.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles P. Copeland in 1981; three sisters, Doris Graham, Millie Teague, and Becky Bassett.

Arrangements will be announced in a future edition. Friends may share electronic condolences at www.toddfuneralhome.net

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Todd Funeral Home, Inc
340 Third Street
Beaver, PA 15009
7247750674
