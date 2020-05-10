Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huntsman Funeral Home-Aliquippa
2345 Mill St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-4420
Resources
More Obituaries for PAULINE WHITEHEAD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAULINE J. WHITEHEAD


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAULINE J. WHITEHEAD Obituary
Pauline J. Whitehead

Hopewell Township

Pauline J. Whitehead, 91, of Hopewell Twp., passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, in Heritage Valley Sewickley.

She was born on November 2, 1928, in Leonia, Fla. the daughter of the late Luther and Vonie Jones. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Woodlawn. She also was a member of the Hookstown Grange and the Woodlawn Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her four siblings, Luther, Ralph and Frank Jones and Myrtle Sanford.

She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Harry D. Whitehead; three children, Linda Searight, Panama City, Fla., Harry D. (Patty) Whitehead Jr., Montville, Ohio and David Whitehead, Charleroi, Pa.; five grandchildren, Scott Searight, Betsy (Jim) Wilson, Ben Searight, Paul (Kelly) D'Amico and Jessie (Ashley) Whitehead; fifteen great grandchildren; one great great grandchild and her sister, Doris Bell.

A funeral service was held for immediate family. A burial will take place at Leonia Baptist Church Cemetery, Leonia, Fla.

HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 2345 Mill St. are entrusted with the arrangements.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAULINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -