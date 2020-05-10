|
|
Pauline J. Whitehead
Hopewell Township
Pauline J. Whitehead, 91, of Hopewell Twp., passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, in Heritage Valley Sewickley.
She was born on November 2, 1928, in Leonia, Fla. the daughter of the late Luther and Vonie Jones. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Woodlawn. She also was a member of the Hookstown Grange and the Woodlawn Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her four siblings, Luther, Ralph and Frank Jones and Myrtle Sanford.
She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Harry D. Whitehead; three children, Linda Searight, Panama City, Fla., Harry D. (Patty) Whitehead Jr., Montville, Ohio and David Whitehead, Charleroi, Pa.; five grandchildren, Scott Searight, Betsy (Jim) Wilson, Ben Searight, Paul (Kelly) D'Amico and Jessie (Ashley) Whitehead; fifteen great grandchildren; one great great grandchild and her sister, Doris Bell.
A funeral service was held for immediate family. A burial will take place at Leonia Baptist Church Cemetery, Leonia, Fla.
HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 2345 Mill St. are entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 10, 2020