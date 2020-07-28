1/
PAULINE (FEDERBAR) POLDING
Pauline (Federbar) Polding

Formerly of Ambridge

Pauline (Federbar) Polding, 95, a resident of Concordia Villa St. Joseph, formerly of Ambridge, died Saturday, July 25, 2020.

She was born June 6, 1925, in Ambridge, Pa., to the late Joseph and Mary (Stayduhar) Federbar. She worked as a secretary for the American Bridge Division of US Steel Corporation for 30 years retiring in 1984. She also worked part time at Sewickley Valley Hospital for 16 years retiring in 1988 and then volunteered there for 16 more years and also volunteered for the Special Olympics. She was a member of the former Holy Trinity Catholic Church and Good Samaritan Parish, Catholic Daughters of America Court #777 and the Blue Army.

Preceding her in death in addition to her parents was her husband, Harry Polding on September 20, 1985.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until time of prayers at 9:30 a.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Good Samaritan Church. Interment will follow in Economy Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
