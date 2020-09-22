Pearl B. JordanHookstownPearl B. Jordan, 84, of Hookstown (Hanover Twp.), died quietly Saturday morning, September 19, 2020, in the comfort of her home.Born December 1, 1935, in Wheeler, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Retha (Collins) Brown and her stepfather Lester Brown.A homemaker, Pearl was an avid gardener who enjoyed sewing and spending her time on the family property.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bacil Brown and sisters, Ellen Gibson, Mary Myers, Ruth Moats and Joy Allison.Surviving are her beloved husband of 64 years, Edwin Ray Jordan; her children, Charlotte (John) Miller, Kim Curtis and Jayson Jordan, all of Hookstown; a son-in-law, Mike Curtis of McDonald; and her brother, Rex Brown of Hookstown. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Amanda, John Ray and Michelle, and four great-grandchildren, Dalton, John Henry, Eva Grace and Caroline Rae.Family and friends are welcome to call at the MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine Street, Hookstown, PA 15050m on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until the time of service at 8 p.m. Pastor Paul Treese will officiate. Additional visitation will be on Thursday from 5 p.m. until the time of service at 8 p.m. in the DODD & REED FUNERAL HOME. 155 McGaw Ave.. Webster Springs, West Virginia. She will be laid to rest in the Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Webster County.