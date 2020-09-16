1/1
Peggy A. Dale
Peggy A. Dale

Center Township

Peggy A. Dale, 79, of Center Twp., passed away unexpectedly, Monday, September 14, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital.

Born August, 12, 1941, in Sewickley, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Hilda (Skiles) Voss.

Peggy enjoyed playing bingo and hosting holiday meals.

Surviving are three sons and a daughter-in-law, Ron and Tonia Richardson, Peter Dale, and Larry Dale; daughters, Ginny Dale Conner and Judy Leonard; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Donnie, Phil, and Jimmy; a sister, Donna; and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Paul Dale; a grandson, Jeremy Delon; a daughter-in-law, Kimberly Dale; and a son-in-law, Jeff Conner.

A private service will be held at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.

Peggy was a kind and generous person who was always helping others.

She will be sadly missed by all who loved her.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
