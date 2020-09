Peggy A. DaleCenter TownshipPeggy A. Dale, 79, of Center Twp., passed away unexpectedly, Monday, September 14, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital.Born August, 12, 1941, in Sewickley, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Hilda (Skiles) Voss.Peggy enjoyed playing bingo and hosting holiday meals.Surviving are three sons and a daughter-in-law, Ron and Tonia Richardson, Peter Dale, and Larry Dale; daughters, Ginny Dale Conner and Judy Leonard; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Donnie, Phil, and Jimmy; a sister, Donna; and many loving nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Paul Dale; a grandson, Jeremy Delon; a daughter-in-law, Kimberly Dale; and a son-in-law, Jeff Conner.A private service will be held at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com Peggy was a kind and generous person who was always helping others.She will be sadly missed by all who loved her.