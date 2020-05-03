|
|
Peggy Jean
Davis
Georgetown
Formerly of Aliquippa
Peg Davis, 86, of Georgetown, Pa., formerly of Aliquippa, Pa., passed peacefully to her heavenly home Friday, May 1, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver, Pa.
Peg was the daughter of Howard D. Hutton Sr. and Dorothy (Mccoy) Hutton, Aliquippa, Pa.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Howard D. Hutton Jr. (Coach Hutton) and grandson, Eric Lloyd Patterson.
She is survived by four generations of loving and close knit family; three children, Michelle (Rick) Patterson of Hookstown; Richard Davis, Aliquippa; and Sharon (Martin) Mackall, Georgetown; four grandchildren, Michael (Erin) Patterson, Erin Patterson (Eric's wife), Daniel Mackall (fiancée Mia), and Amanda Mackall (fiancé Lowell); four great-grandchildren, Sarah, Hannah, and David Patterson and Tyler Flowers; a great-granddaughter, Celina Whitlow; sister-in-law, Karen Hutton; and several beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. A special cousin, Suzy McCoy and cherished childhood friend, Gloria McConnell, were very dear to her.
Peg was well known and liked by so many after serving a long career working at several different area post offices. She retired as a post office clerk in Georgetown.
Most of her life was spent in service careers and volunteer projects to help others. She served as one of the first Girl Scout leaders in the South Side Area. She loved the water; boating and swimming were among her favorite activities. She taught swimming lessons at the Sewickley YMCA and other area community pools. She was a secretary for the Methodist Church of Aliquippa and Hanover Church in Clinton. She served as school board secretary and elementary aide for the South Side School District.
Peg loved to be social. She belonged to and was a helper in a number of various clubs and organizations. She was a long time member of the South Side Area Senior Citizens Shippingport and former TOPS group at Mt. Olivet Church. She looked forward to lunching with a group of school friends, many from her 1952 graduating class of Hopewell High School, where she studied business and was a majorette. She enjoyed going with family and friends to the Georgetown Methodist Church.
Honoring her wishes and due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, there will be no viewing. A memorial service for Peg will be held at a future date when it's once again safe to assemble.
Memorial tributes and memory messages may be made on McConnell Funeral Home web site so the family can create a cherished remembrance journal.
Cremation services by MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine Street, Hookstown, PA 15050.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 3, 2020