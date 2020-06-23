PEGGY JO REIDENBACH
Peggy Jo Reidenbach

Center Township

Peggy Jo Reidenbach, 73, of Center Township, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Passavant Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

She was born August 8, 1946, the daughter of the late Clayfous and Genevieve Gregory.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Robert Reidenbach in 2007; three sisters, Hazel Gregory Barness, Veralee Gregory Burnside and Martha Gregory Blackmore and two brothers, Ruthford "Ruby" Gregory and Earl Gregory.

Surviving are her children, Bobbi (Dan Skreptach) Reidenbach of Robinson Township and Kristy (Matthew) Kachur and grandchildren Matthew and Mara of Massillon Ohio; brothers, Doyle (Patricia) Gregory of Honolulu, Hawaii, Miles "Larry" (Lea) Gregory of Freedom, and Manual "Manny" (Armeda) Gregory of Tarpon Springs, Fla. and numerous nieces and nephews.

Peggy enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, family and friends. She was a member of the Sewickley Chapter #439 Order of the Eastern Star.

Friends will be received on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge, where a funeral service will be held on Thursday, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneral

home.com.





Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
