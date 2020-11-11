Peggy Reina
Daugherty Township
Peggy Reina, 60, of Daugherty Twp., passed away peacefully Monday, November 9, 2020, at UPMC Passavant McCandless after a brief battle with cancer.
Born June 5, 1960, in New Brighton, the daughter of the late William and Margaret (Campbell) Lash. Peggy was a graduate of New Brighton High School in 1978 and The University of Pittsburgh in 1982. She was employed as a Business Analyst and Development Specialist for BNY-Mellon in Pittsburgh. Peggy was a gentle woman who loved spending time with family, especially the grandchildren. She enjoyed crocheting and was an accomplished organ player, performing at various area churches of all faiths. She was a member of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Surviving are her loving husband of 36 years, Carl Reina; two sons, Ed Reina (Noelle Mettee) and Bobby Reina and his fiancée, Taylor Moore and three grandchildren, Paxton, Blake and Tatum, all of Daugherty Twp.
Friends will be received Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com
and Friday from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dennis Whalen officiating.
Private interment will follow St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, New Brighton.
Covid-19 policies of masks and social distancing will be followed in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials be made in her name to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Broadhead Rd., Center Twp., PA 15001.