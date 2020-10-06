Penelope
Penelope "Penny" J. Wolfe Cercone, 62, of Monaca, died Saturday, October 3, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver.
Born January 16, 1958, in East Liverpool, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late William Robert and Shella (Bailey) Wolfe. Penny was a 1976 graduate of Midland High School and then went on to become the first female paramedic in Beaver County. She worked for Medic Rescue for over 40 years, where most of her time was spent stationed at the Bruce Mansfield (First Energy) Plant where she awaited calls. An avid genealogist, she would often find connections to everyone she would meet. Penny was an active member of the New Brighton United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her brother, Mark Wolfe and his fiancée, Marcie Oakes; her aunt and uncle, Betty and Richard Wolfe; a special niece, "her baby", Rachel Wolfe; nieces, Krystle Wolfe and Kelly Hill; her nephew, Dewayne Wilson; her special friends, Rozalyn Johnson and Gina Cornelius, also several cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Penny will lie in state on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in the New Brighton United Methodist Church, 1033 6th Avenue, New Brighton, PA 15066. In accordance with CDC guidelines, a maximum of 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at a time. Social distancing will be practiced at the funeral home and church, and masks are mandatory at the visitation and funeral service.
Private interment will follow.
Family request that contributions be made to the church or the Beaver County Human Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.