Peter A. Frontini Jr.
Peter A. Frontini Jr.

Koppel

Peter A. Frontini Jr., 83, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2020, son of the late Peter Frontini Sr. and Sylvia Bennetti.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Earlene (Brooks).

Peter is survived by his children, Peter A Frontini III, Michael Robert Frontini, Amy Frontini, and Daniel Frontini; sisters, Marie Jeannette of Ellwood City and Norma Borroni of Koppel, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, December 7, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 433 W. Church St., Somerset, PA 15501. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Holy Redeemer Cemetery, in Ellwood City, Pa.

Arrangements by MILLER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY of Somerset.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
