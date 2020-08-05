1/
Peter A. Scarfone
Peter A. Scarfone

Baden

Peter A. Scarfone passed away on August 2, 2020.

He was a wonderful husband and partner to Mary Lou and a proud and loving father to Scott (Paula) and Jennifer (Sharon). He adored his granddaughters, Isabella and Sophia Scarfone; his sister, Jeanette (Melvin) McFarland; his brother-in-law, Chuck Lyons; and many nephews and nieces who he loved very much.

Pete was the founder and previous owner of S&S Fasteners.

God saw you getting tired,

and a cure was not to be,

So he put His arms around you,

and whispered

"Come with me."

With tearful eyes

we watched you suffer,

and saw you fade away.

Although we loved you dearly,

We could not make you stay.

A golden heart stopped beating,

you're now at peaceful rest.

God broke our hearts

to prove to us,

He only takes the best.

There will be no services due to the COVID 19.

Memorial donations, if desired, can be made in memory of Peter Scarfone to Alzheimer's Association Research, 2835 East Carson Street, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

Arrangements were entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000.

To share online condolences, light a memorial candle, add photos, and other information, please visit his permanent memorial at simpsonfuneral home.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Svcs
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
7247284000
