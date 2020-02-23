Home

Peter J. Haber Obituary
Hopewell Township

Peter J. Haber, 67, of Hopewell Twp., passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in his home.

Born December 19, 1952, in Rochester, he was the son of the late Peter and Jean (Yager) Haber.

Pete retired as an industrial electrician from the I.B.E.W., and was a member of St. George Byzantine Catholic Church in Aliquippa, I.B.E.W., and was a life member of the Beaver Valley Yacht Club.

Surviving are his sister, Sandra Trevino; two nieces, Amy Trevino Sheppeck and her husband Justin Sheppeck, and Heather Brower, and her husband Keith Brower; a great-niece, Alexandra; and many devoted friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Ron Trevino.

A complete obituary will be announced at a later date.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 23, 2020
