Philip Ross (Buzz) Kincaid Sr.
Philip Ross (Buzz)

Kincaid Sr.

Hookstown

Philip Ross (Buzz) Kincaid, Sr., 86, of Hookstown, Pa., died in his home on Friday afternoon, July 31 , 2020. Born August 4, 1933, in Crafton, Pa., the son of the late Cornelius and Ethel Kincaid.

He is survived by his wife, Patty Lynn; one daughter, Anita and her son, Daniel; three sons, Neil and his wife Cindy; David and his two sons, David and Wyatt and a daughter, Harli; and his youngest son, Michael; stepdaughter, Dana; and two stepsons, Jeffrey and Scott and Scott's son, Justin. He is also survived by his grandson, Christopher and his children, Ryan, Jeremy and Adam; his great-granddaughter and buddy, Angelia; along with three nieces and a nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Louis (Dale) and George; a sister, Ethel (Sis); two children, Cynthia (Cindy) and Philip, Jr.; and two ex-wives.

Philip was a graduate of West Allegheny High School and a member of Hanover Church. He worked as a lifeguard at Raccoon State Park beach as a young man. He worked for 35 years for Jones & Laughlin Steel where he drove a Ross carrier. He was a charter member of the Hanover Volunteer Fire Department and helped establish the ambulance services at Hanover, Ross serviced as an EMT at Hanover for 15 years. He was a Cub Master of Scout Troop 496 for numerous years. He played golf and hunted small game and deer. He proudly displays buck that he mounted on his living room wall. He loved attending auctions. He enjoyed collecting steins and trains and working word puzzles. The oldest surviving member of the P.R. Kincaid family, he will be missed at the family reunions.

Family and friends are welcome to call at the MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine Street, Hookstown, PA 15050, Monday 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. where services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jefferson Ellis of the Hanover Presbyterian Church officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Grandview Cemetery, Florence, Pa.

Due to CDC guidelines, please wear a mask, practice social distancing, and please keep visitations to a minimum at the funeral home and the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Mother Teresa Hospice Inc., 3950 Brodhead Rd., #300, Monaca, PA 15061 for their help in Mr. Kincaid's final days.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McConnell Funeral Home
447 Pine St
Hookstown, PA 15050
724-573-9511
