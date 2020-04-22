Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Conti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip J. Conti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phillip J. Conti Obituary
Phillip J. Conti

Beaver

Phillip J. Conti, 83 years old, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver, Pa., where he resided for many years. Phil fought a three week battle against COVID-19, ultimately causing his death.

Phillip was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Angeline Conti, and an infant nephew, Joseph Paul Conti.

Surviving Phillip are his brothers, Lawrence R. Conti, Robert W. Conti, and Charles (Josephine) Conti, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Phillip enjoyed his friendships of many people in the Aliquippa area. He was a member of the M.P.I. Club and the Lebanon Miridites of Aliquippa. Phillip retired as a custodian from the H.I.R. School District with many years of service. He was a self taught accordion player and could often be seen at some of the local businesses entertaining people with a melody of old songs.

Phillip looked forward to spending Sundays with Chuck and Josie and being treated to his favorite Italian foods that he loved. He will be truly missed by his immediate nieces, Carla, Angela Marie, and JoLynn and their spouses and families.

Due to the conditions at this present time, a brief viewing will take place at DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com, with immediate family.

We would like to extend thanks to all who cared for Phillip at Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center and to all those who watched out for Phillip over all his years.

Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Hopewell Township.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -