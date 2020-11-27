1/1
Philomena C. Smedley
1927 - 2020
Philomena C. Smedley

Economy

Philomena C. Smedley, of Economy, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the age of 93, in Heritage Valley, Beaver.

She was born on April 8, 1927, in Economy Borough, Pa., to the late John and Mary (Prichinillo) Contenta. Philomena was a longtime member of Our Lady Peace Catholic Church, Conway, where she was a member of the Christian Mothers. Preceding her in death in addition to her parents, were her husband, Paul J. Smedley; three brothers, Tony, Jim, and Danny Contenta and a sister, Theresa Smith.

She is survived by four sons, Paul (Judith) Smedley of New Sewickley Twp., George (Susan) Smedley of Shelby Twp., Mich., John (Michelle) Smedley of Baden and James (Rebecca) Smedley of New Sewickley; six grandchildren, Brian (Katie) Smedley, William (Becky) Smedley, Amanda (John) Ruby, Angela (Smedley) Mancini, Scott (RaeAnne) Smedley and Nicole Smedley; eight great-grandchildren, Thomas and Kelsey Smedley, Nate and Joel Smedley, Alice and Owen Smedley and Gwendolyn and Josephine Ruby; two sisters, Louise ( Robert) Conti of Tenn. and Mary Belle (Mario) Aloise of Pittsburgh; a brother, John Contenta of Baden, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Due to current COVID 19 restrictions pertaining to indoor gatherings, no more than 25 people are permitted in the funeral home which includes family members. Visits should be brief to allow others the same privilege. Masks are required and social distancing must be practiced.

Those who wish to attend the funeral are ask to meet at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 1000 Third Ave. Conway on Saturday where a Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m. No one will be permitted in the church without a mask. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Freedom. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 27, 2020.
