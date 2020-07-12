1/1
Philomena Mary "Fanny" Costanza
Philomena Mary 'Fanny' Costanza

Aliquippa

Philomena Mary "Fanny" Costanza, 90, of Aliquippa, passed away peacefully, Friday, July 10, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born October 28, 1929, in Beaver Falls, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Mary Grace (Fazio) Camp.

Fanny was a member of St. Titus Catholic Church in Aliquippa, St. Titus Confraternity of Christian Mothers, Secular Order of Franciscans, and was a former member of the Aliquippa Wolves Club Ladies Auxiliary.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her beloved husband, Pete Costanza; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Nick and Alda Camp, Jimmy and Donna Camp, and William Camp; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Antoinette and John Piccolo and Mary and Robert Damassa; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ziffiro and Vigilina Costanza; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Leona and Art Evans; and a sister-in-law, Dagne Camp.

Surviving are four devoted daughters, Marian Costanza, Virginia and Gary Pietropola, Diane and Richard Portman, and Lisa Dutkovich, with whom she resided; her son-in-law, Pete Dutkovich; her grandchildren, Angela Rozak, Dr. Michael Rozak (Laurie Calzadilla), Maria (Logan) Marchione, Rocco Pietropola and his fiancée, Laura, Anthony Portman and his girlfriend, Jessica, Nikki and Stefan McKeel, Gina Dutkovich, and Carla Dutkovich; her great-grandchildren, Adrian, Giana, and Ava; a brother, Louis Camp; a sister and brother-in-law, Rita and Dan Brown; a sister-in-law, Sandra Camp; and many loving nieces and nephews.

A private Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Titus Catholic Church in Aliquippa with interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.

Fanny lived a prayerful life devoted to her faith and her family.

As Fanny would always say, "Vaya con Dios…Go with God."

TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, is handling arrangements.

The family would like to thank Dr. Carl Sestito, his staff, and Vitas Hospice, for all their kindness and loving care.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
