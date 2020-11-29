Philomena N. Volk
Patterson Township
Philomena N. Volk, age 96, of Patterson Township, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020, at Franciscan Manor.
Born November 9, 1924, in Elmira, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Dominic A. and Elizabeth (Pelone) Narde.
She volunteered for many years at Hospice, was a seamstress at Mary's Bridal Shop in Beaver Falls and was the costume designer for the Theatrical Dept. at Penn State University's Beaver Campus for over 20 years.
She was as active member of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Beaver Falls and later at St. Monica's Parish in Chippewa and was especially proud to be a member of the Angel Fund Committee, raising funds to benefit tuition assistance for the families of Saint Monica Catholic Academy.
She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Charles R. Volk, Sr., and her son, Charles R. Volk Jr.
She is survived by her four other children, Cathleen R. (Volk) Smith, Rochester, N.Y.; Philip C. Volk, New London, Conn.; Stephen N. Volk, Carlsbad, Calif.; and Ann M. (Volk) Leshock, Herndon, Va.; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Regrettably, due to the current pandemic restrictions, there will be no funeral home visitation. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at a future date.
A private graveside ceremony and interment, for immediate family members only, will be held at Beaver Cemetery, Beaver, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Saint Monica Catholic Academy Angel Fund, c/o Saint Monica Catholic Academy, 609 10th Street, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.
Condolences may be left online at campbell funeralhomes.com