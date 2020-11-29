1/1
Philomena N. Volk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philomena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philomena N. Volk

Patterson Township

Philomena N. Volk, age 96, of Patterson Township, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020, at Franciscan Manor.

Born November 9, 1924, in Elmira, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Dominic A. and Elizabeth (Pelone) Narde.

She volunteered for many years at Hospice, was a seamstress at Mary's Bridal Shop in Beaver Falls and was the costume designer for the Theatrical Dept. at Penn State University's Beaver Campus for over 20 years.

She was as active member of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Beaver Falls and later at St. Monica's Parish in Chippewa and was especially proud to be a member of the Angel Fund Committee, raising funds to benefit tuition assistance for the families of Saint Monica Catholic Academy.

She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Charles R. Volk, Sr., and her son, Charles R. Volk Jr.

She is survived by her four other children, Cathleen R. (Volk) Smith, Rochester, N.Y.; Philip C. Volk, New London, Conn.; Stephen N. Volk, Carlsbad, Calif.; and Ann M. (Volk) Leshock, Herndon, Va.; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Regrettably, due to the current pandemic restrictions, there will be no funeral home visitation. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at a future date.

A private graveside ceremony and interment, for immediate family members only, will be held at Beaver Cemetery, Beaver, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Saint Monica Catholic Academy Angel Fund, c/o Saint Monica Catholic Academy, 609 10th Street, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.

Condolences may be left online at campbell funeralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell's Chippewa Funeral Home Inc
2618 Darlington Rd
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
(724) 843-2500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Campbell's Chippewa Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 29, 2020
So sorry to hear of Aunt Phil's passing. I have alot of fond memories of her especially her love and talent gor sewing. Such a beautiful smile!
sybille SULLIVAN
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved