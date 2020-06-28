Phyllis Veronica Smith



Formerly of Ambridge



Phyllis Veronica Smith, 93, formerly of Ambridge, Pa., passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, in Aiken, S.C.



Born June 22, 1926, in Detroit, Mich., she is predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Lena (Citrone) Mazzitti and her late husband, Calvin George Smith.



Phyllis enjoyed a long career with United Airlines in Pittsburgh and Cleveland Ohio.



She is survived by her three children and three grandchildren.



