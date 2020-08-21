Proctor Jobe

Proctor JobeOhiovilleProctor Jobe, 94, of Ohioville, died August 19, 2020, in Heritage Valley Beaver.Born October 6, 1925, in Louisa, Ky., a son of the late Sylvester and Stella Murphy Jobe. A Veteran of the U. S. Navy serving in World War II. He retired in 1982 from Crucible Steel Colt Industries. A member of American Legion Post 481 and VFW Post 8168. Proctor loved his family, enjoyed farming and country life and good cold beer.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Donnie, 1994; wife, Roberta, 2013, and his dear friend, Loretta Meighen.He leaves behind his loving children and their spouses, Patty Bacon, Debbie and Keith Curtis, Linda and Jim Piersol all of Midland and David and Linda Jobe, Industry; fourteen grandchildren, thirty-two great grandchildren and sixteen great great grandchildren.Friends will be received Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in D. L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland, PA, where a service will be conducted Monday morning.Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery, Ohioville.