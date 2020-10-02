1/1
Queysean LaQueth Sallis
Queysean LaQueth Sallis

Formerly of Midland

Queysean LaQueth Sallis, 25, of Warren, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on September 25, 2020, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

Born July 25, 1995, at the Beaver Valley Medical Center Quey grew up in Midland, and played basketball and football with his friends. He was a stranger to no one he met and he will be missed by all.

Our hearts are saddened by the sudden loss of our beloved Queysean.

Friends and family will be received at the Holiness Temple Church of Christ Deliverance Center, 6349 Tuscarawas Road, Industry, Pa., on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. There will be a private service for his family following his viewing.

Please be mindful to wear your mask and social distances while in the church.

Arrangements are entrusted to PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pitts Funeral Home of Aliquippa - Aliquippa
920 Franklin Avenue
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-375-8080
