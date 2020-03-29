Home

QUINCY CARNEVALE


1946 - 2020
QUINCY CARNEVALE Obituary
Quincy

Carnevale

Hopewell Township

Quincy Carnevale, 73, of Hopewell Twp., passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, following a 7-month courageous battle with cancer. He was at home surrounded by his loving family.

Born September 26, 1946, in East Liberty, he was the son of the late Vito and Amelia Carnevale and the brother of the late Vincent Carnevale and Theresa Matvey.

High school sweethearts and married for over 51 years, he is survived by his wife Cathi (Orris) Carnevale. Together, they have two sons, Joseph Vito Carnevale and Vince (Erin) Carnevale; a former daughter-in-law, Cheryl, along with five wonderful grandchildren, Kirsten, Nicole, Carissa, Gia and Nick, who were his life. Also surviving are a sister-in-law, Eileen Felker and her daughter, Aimee; a brother-in-law, Al Matvey, and a large close Italian family with many nieces, nephews, cousins and very close friends.

Quincy graduated from CCBC with an Associate's Degree and worked as an electrical designer, travelling to many job sites. Before and after retirement, he and his wife traveled all over the world.

A special thank you to the AHN Cancer Center, Beaver nurses and their hospice nurses.

Due to COVID 19 health concerns, services and a Mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date to celebrate his life.

Arrangements have been provided by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca, PA. 15061.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 29, 2020
