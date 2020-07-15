1/1
R. EDWARD (EO) OURS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share R.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
R. Edward Ours (EO)

North Sewickley

R. Edward Ours (EO) of North Sewickley and Rochester, age 77, peacefully went home on July 10, 2020.

He is the son of the late Ralph and Ida Mae Ours of New Brighton.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Loretta Ours and sister-in-law, Patricia Ours.

He is well known in Beaver County for his time serving as an EMT/Paramedic with Mayfair, Community and Medic Rescue Ambulance Services. This was his passion from the early 1970's until his retirement. He is also a lifetime member of the North Sewickley Volunteer Fire Department. He also served for several years in the U.S. Army and the North Sewickley Police Department.

He is survived by his brother, Howard Ours (Patty); daughter, Pamela Ours (Jim); son, Mark Ours (Missy) and grandson, Nathaniel Ours. Ed resided with and is survived by Beth McKinnis; her daughter, Pamela Swedish; grandchildren, Karly and Ronald Swedish, and great grandson, Brycen Swedish.

Viewing will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 1 to 4 and 6 to 7 p.m. with service at 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of New Brighton. Arrangements are under the direction of the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum. Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be sent to either Medic Rescue or the North Sewickley Volunteer Fire Department.

If attending, please wear a mask.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc
273 Route 68
Rochester, PA 15074
7247282456
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved