R. Edward Ours (EO) of North Sewickley and Rochester, age 77, peacefully went home on July 10, 2020.
He is the son of the late Ralph and Ida Mae Ours of New Brighton.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, Loretta Ours and sister-in-law, Patricia Ours.
He is well known in Beaver County for his time serving as an EMT/Paramedic with Mayfair, Community and Medic Rescue Ambulance Services. This was his passion from the early 1970's until his retirement. He is also a lifetime member of the North Sewickley Volunteer Fire Department. He also served for several years in the U.S. Army and the North Sewickley Police Department.
He is survived by his brother, Howard Ours (Patty); daughter, Pamela Ours (Jim); son, Mark Ours (Missy) and grandson, Nathaniel Ours. Ed resided with and is survived by Beth McKinnis; her daughter, Pamela Swedish; grandchildren, Karly and Ronald Swedish, and great grandson, Brycen Swedish.
Viewing will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 1 to 4 and 6 to 7 p.m. with service at 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of New Brighton. Arrangements are under the direction of the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum. Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be sent to either Medic Rescue or the North Sewickley Volunteer Fire Department.
If attending, please wear a mask.