Lutton Chippewa Funeral Home Ltd
117 Blackhawk Rd
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
(724) 846-4500
RACHEL COSENTINO CERCONE

Rachel (Cosentino) Cercone

Patterson Township

Peacefully, in her sleep, our precious loved one Rachel Cercone went to be with the Lord and her predeceased husband, Vincent Cercone, on April 17, 2020.

Born July 15, 1922, she migrated from Calabria Italy at 5 years old, her life was a legendary example of kindness, compassion and forgiveness.

She was a devoted wife, sister, aunt and mother figure who deeply loved her family and embraced every moment with them. We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from her during her 97 years. She was proud of her family and loved ones and we are now left with the task to be the people she molded us into and emulate her in our remaining time with kindness, love for one another and forgiveness.

She is survived by her brother, Augie Cosentino (Martha-deceased); her sister, Dolly Kittner (Donald); and she was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Moore and parents, Ralph and Rose Cosentino; brother-in-law, Frank (Barb) Cercone; and surviving nieces and nephews, Carolyn (Matthew) Foyt, Don Kittner (Pam), Dan Kittner (Suzette), David Kittner (Maureen), Doug Kittner, Ralph (Connie) Cosentino, David (Lisa) Cosentino and Cindy Wilson, Patricia (Joe) Langevin, Jimmy (Linda) Aloye, Margie (Jeremy) Hackett, Annie (Mark) Steller, and Tony Cercone.

She was a loving and passionately supportive aunt to her many nieces and nephews and an unwavering friend to everyone.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were handled by GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 19, 2020
