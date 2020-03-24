Home

RALPH A. MASON Jr.

RALPH A. MASON Jr. Obituary
Ralph A. Mason, Jr.

New Brighton

Ralph A. Mason, Jr., 59, of New Brighton, Pa., a devoted father, grandfather, brother and son, passed away March 20, 2020.

Born in New Brighton, Pa. on September 23, 1960, he was the son of the late Ralph A. Mason, Sr. and Bonnie L. (Ours) Mason.

Ralph retired in 2001, after 17 years in the Business Sales Department of AT&T. After retiring, he worked several years with Republic, US Airways and JetBlue as a flight attendant fulfilling his dream to travel. He was a member of the Holy Family Roman Catholic Parish in New Brighton. He is remembered for his long-time service to the New Brighton Community including serving as a School Board Director. As a proud alumnus and avid football fan, he had a passion for his beloved Penn State Nittany Lions.

Ralph, also known as "JR", is survived by his children, Megan (Mason) Sullivan of Burbank, Calif., Matthew Mason of Beaver Falls, Pa. and Michelle Mason of Torrance, Calif.; his grandchildren, Olivia Mason of Beaver Falls, Pa., Fiona Sullivan and Ella Sullivan of Burbank Calif.; his sisters, Bonnie/Susie (Mason) Brockhouse of Beaumont, Texas and Karen (Mason) Orr of Stafford, N.H. and his former wife, Sharon Mason of Burbank, Calif.

A memorial service and inurnment will be arranged at a later date.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 24, 2020
